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    USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun on the fo’c’sle during a live-fire exercise in the Western Pacific Ocean, April 16, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 00:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006389
    VIRIN: 260416-N-ER894-3001
    Filename: DOD_111693569
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise, by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Destroyer (DDG)
    MK 45 (MK 45) 5-inch .54-caliber lightweight gun
    Readiness & Training

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