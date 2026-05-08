LANPAC 2026 - READY MODERN LETHAL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, senior military leaders, government officials, and multinational partners demonstrate lethality ahead of the LANPAC Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 2026. The symposium brings together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss land power cooperation, regional security challenges, interoperability, modernization, and combined readiness among allied and partner nations. This annual event fosters professional dialogue and strengthens relationships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls)