LANPAC 2026 - READY MODERN LETHAL

U.S. Army Soldiers, senior military leaders, government officials, and multinational partners demonstrate lethality ahead of the LANPAC Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 2026. The symposium brings together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss land power cooperation, regional security challenges, interoperability, modernization, and combined readiness among allied and partner nations. This annual event fosters professional dialogue and strengthens relationships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 21:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006388
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-SI119-8844
|Filename:
|DOD_111693364
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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