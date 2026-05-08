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    LANPAC 2026 - READY MODERN LETHAL

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    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers, senior military leaders, government officials, and multinational partners demonstrate lethality ahead of the LANPAC Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 2026. The symposium brings together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss land power cooperation, regional security challenges, interoperability, modernization, and combined readiness among allied and partner nations. This annual event fosters professional dialogue and strengthens relationships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 21:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006388
    VIRIN: 260413-A-SI119-8844
    Filename: DOD_111693364
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 - READY MODERN LETHAL, by SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USFK
    LANPAC
    LANPAC Symposium
    Department of War
    USFK INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army

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