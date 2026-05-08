Maj. Gen. Donna Dacier (Retired), commander of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) from 2006 to 2008, reflects on her tenure and discusses why the 311th Signal Command’s mission matters in support of U.S. Army communications and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006386
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-MN148-9786
|PIN:
|09122504
|Filename:
|DOD_111693355
|Length:
|00:07:59
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Donna Dacier and the Legacy of the 311th Signal Command, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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