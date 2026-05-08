Brig. Gen. William Scott (Retired), commander of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) from 2010 to 2012, reflects on his tenure and discusses why the 311th Signal Command’s mission matters in support of U.S. Army communications and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006383
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-MN148-8191
|PIN:
|09122503
|Filename:
|DOD_111693348
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. William Scott and the Legacy of the 311th Signal Command, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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