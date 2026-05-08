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    Maj. Gen. Wayne Brock and the Legacy of the 311th Signal Command

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Maj. Gen. Wayne Brock (Retired), commander of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) from 2014 to 2016, reflects on his tenure and discusses why the 311th Signal Command’s mission matters in support of U.S. Army communications and readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006382
    VIRIN: 250913-A-MN148-3347
    PIN: 09122502
    Filename: DOD_111693342
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, Maj. Gen. Wayne Brock and the Legacy of the 311th Signal Command, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kerry Wright
    311 SCT
    311th Signal

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