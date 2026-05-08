video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006380" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This mini-documentary explores the history and tradition of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Bon Odori, an annual open-base festival that celebrates Japanese culture while strengthening the enduring relationship between the installation and the local community and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). (U.S. Navy Video by Taylor Ardito, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)