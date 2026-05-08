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    NAF Atsugi's Bon Odori

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    JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Video by Taylor Ardito, Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla and Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    This mini-documentary explores the history and tradition of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Bon Odori, an annual open-base festival that celebrates Japanese culture while strengthening the enduring relationship between the installation and the local community and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). (U.S. Navy Video by Taylor Ardito, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006380
    VIRIN: 260510-D-BB059-1001
    Filename: DOD_111693277
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: JP

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    This work, NAF Atsugi's Bon Odori, by Taylor Ardito, PO3 Brianna Bonilla and PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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