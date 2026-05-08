This mini-documentary explores the history and tradition of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Bon Odori, an annual open-base festival that celebrates Japanese culture while strengthening the enduring relationship between the installation and the local community and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). (U.S. Navy Video by Taylor Ardito, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006380
|VIRIN:
|260510-D-BB059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111693277
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi's Bon Odori, by Taylor Ardito, PO3 Brianna Bonilla and PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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