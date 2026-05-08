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    Military Spouses — The Invisible Heroes!

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama recognized its military spouses, the “Invisible Heroes” who support their service members and uplift their military communities every day, with a Camp Zama MWR-hosted Military Spouse Appreciation Day luncheon held May 8 at the Camp Zama Community Club.

    The event featured guest speakers, resources and information for spouse employment, a trivia game with prizes, and a free buffet lunch!

    Thank you to all out military spouses!

    #MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #ArmySpouses #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 19:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006378
    VIRIN: 260508-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111693258
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Spouses — The Invisible Heroes!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama
    Spouse Appreciation Day

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