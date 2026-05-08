video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Zama recognized its military spouses, the “Invisible Heroes” who support their service members and uplift their military communities every day, with a Camp Zama MWR-hosted Military Spouse Appreciation Day luncheon held May 8 at the Camp Zama Community Club.



The event featured guest speakers, resources and information for spouse employment, a trivia game with prizes, and a free buffet lunch!



Thank you to all out military spouses!



#MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #ArmySpouses #BeAllYouCanBe