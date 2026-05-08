Camp Zama recognized its military spouses, the “Invisible Heroes” who support their service members and uplift their military communities every day, with a Camp Zama MWR-hosted Military Spouse Appreciation Day luncheon held May 8 at the Camp Zama Community Club.
The event featured guest speakers, resources and information for spouse employment, a trivia game with prizes, and a free buffet lunch!
Thank you to all out military spouses!
#MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #ArmySpouses #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 19:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006378
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111693258
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spouses — The Invisible Heroes!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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