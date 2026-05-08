video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006374" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted a diverse lineup of aerial and ground, military and civilian performers during the MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. MCAS Cherry Point’s air show aims to celebrate and showcase the unparalleled capabilities of Marine Corps aviation, while actively fostering community engagement and promoting a profound appreciation of our military efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza)