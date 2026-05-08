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    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. David Ornelasbaeza 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted a diverse lineup of aerial and ground, military and civilian performers during the MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. MCAS Cherry Point’s air show aims to celebrate and showcase the unparalleled capabilities of Marine Corps aviation, while actively fostering community engagement and promoting a profound appreciation of our military efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006374
    VIRIN: 260509-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_111693252
    Length: 00:09:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show, by Sgt David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BlueAngels
    community
    USMCFreedom250
    2026MCASCHPTAirShow
    FreedomandStrength250

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