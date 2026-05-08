Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted a diverse lineup of aerial and ground, military and civilian performers during the MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. MCAS Cherry Point’s air show aims to celebrate and showcase the unparalleled capabilities of Marine Corps aviation, while actively fostering community engagement and promoting a profound appreciation of our military efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006374
|VIRIN:
|260509-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111693252
|Length:
|00:09:04
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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