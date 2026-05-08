MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

Air Show attendees make their way through vendors, interactive booths and static displays during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006373
|VIRIN:
|260510-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111693251
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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