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    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Air Show attendees make their way through vendors, interactive booths and static displays during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006373
    VIRIN: 260510-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111693251
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    BlueAngels
    Cherry Point Airshow
    community
    USMCFreedom250
    2026MCASCHPTAirShow
    FreedomandStrength250

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