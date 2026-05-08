video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006372" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various performers perform aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 10, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)