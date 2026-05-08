Various performers showcase aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 10, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006371
|VIRIN:
|260510-M-EP123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111693233
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, by LCpl Emma Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.