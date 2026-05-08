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    2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

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    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Various performers showcase aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 10, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006371
    VIRIN: 260510-M-EP123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111693233
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, by LCpl Emma Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cherry Point Air Show
    BlueAngels
    community
    usmcfreedom250
    2026MCASCHPTAirShow
    FreedomandStrength250

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