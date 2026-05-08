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    B-roll: Distinguished visitors exchange gifts during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    In order of appearance, U.S. Army Maj. Gen Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, the adjutant general for the state of Utah, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd L. Erkskine, commanding general, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, and Lt. Col. Corbett Baxter, deputy G7, SETAF-AF, exchange gifts with Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Gen. Mohammed Berrid, inspector general of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and commander of the Southern Zone during the African Lion 26 welcome ceremony at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 7, 2026. The visit brought together senior U.S. and Moroccan military leaders, diplomatic representatives, and coalition partners to reaffirm shared commitments, recognize collective achievements, and assess the operational readiness driving AL26's multinational mission.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006367
    VIRIN: 260507-F-UM994-2931
    Filename: DOD_111693056
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-roll: Distinguished visitors exchange gifts during African Lion 26, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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