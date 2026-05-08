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    Reel: Multinational service members participate in African Lion 26 training events [Social Media 9:16]

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    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.07.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeff VanWey 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Multinational service members participate in African Lion 26 training events at Agadir and Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 20, May 8, 2026. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Jeff VanWey)

    [Music: Fashion Energetic Sport Indie Rock by OctoSound licensed through Envato Elements]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006366
    VIRIN: 260508-A-OE370-9151
    Filename: DOD_111693041
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

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    This work, Reel: Multinational service members participate in African Lion 26 training events [Social Media 9:16], by MSG Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether

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