Reel: Multinational service members participate in African Lion 26 training events [Social Media 9:16]

Multinational service members participate in African Lion 26 training events at Agadir and Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 20, May 8, 2026. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Jeff VanWey)
[Music: Fashion Energetic Sport Indie Rock by OctoSound licensed through Envato Elements]
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006366
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-OE370-9151
|Filename:
|DOD_111693041
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TAN TAN, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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