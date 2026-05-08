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    B-roll: African Lion 26 culminating demonstration showcases combined arms readiness, innovation to senior leaders

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    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.05.2026

    Video by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), prepare for the African Lion 26 culminating event at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 6, 2026. The culminating demonstration brings together senior U.S., Moroccan and coalition leaders to witness the full integration of maneuver forces, indirect fires and autonomous systems across the command field exercise, showcasing AL26’s technological innovation, combined arms lethality and the collective readiness through weeks of multinational training.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nicholas Rios)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006365
    VIRIN: 260506-A-ME387-2179
    Filename: DOD_111693040
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-roll: African Lion 26 culminating demonstration showcases combined arms readiness, innovation to senior leaders, by SETAF Africa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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