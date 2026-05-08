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    B-roll: US, Senegal service members train close-quarter battle tactics at African Lion 26

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    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S Soldiers assigned to 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) and Armed Forces of Senegal soldiers train in close-quarter battle tactics during African Lion 26 at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 3, 2026. The training tested Senegalese and U.S infantry at the individual and buddy team level, sharpening the tactics, techniques, and procedures essential to combat operations.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C’ Jay Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006364
    VIRIN: 260503-A-HX851-9682
    Filename: DOD_111693037
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-roll: US, Senegal service members train close-quarter battle tactics at African Lion 26, by SGT C Jay Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

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