B-roll: African Lion 26 culminating demonstration showcases combined arms readiness, innovation to senior leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006362" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers conduct final preparations for African Lion 26 distinguished visitors day at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 7, 2026. The culminating demonstration brought together senior U.S., Moroccan and coalition leaders to witness the full integration of maneuver forces, indirect fires and autonomous systems across the command field exercise, showcasing AL26's technological innovation, combined arms lethality and the collective readiness through weeks of multinational training.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Marley Kamara)