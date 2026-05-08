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    B-roll: Multinational naval forces build maritime security, interoperability during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group ONE train alongside Royal Moroccan Armed Forces service members on the Iver3-580 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle designed for environmental monitoring and research during African Lion 26 off the coast of Agadir, Morocco, May 7, 2026. The exercise challenged multinational naval forces to plan and execute operations across conventional warfare, maritime interdiction and unmanned underwater surveying, advancing the common operating procedures and interoperability essential to collective maritime security and regional stability.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nation and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006361
    VIRIN: 260507-A-TA666-7854
    Filename: DOD_111693025
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-roll: Multinational naval forces build maritime security, interoperability during African Lion 26, by SGT Kalypso Braynen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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