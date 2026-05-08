B-roll: Multinational naval forces build maritime security, interoperability during African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group ONE train alongside Royal Moroccan Armed Forces service members on the Iver3-580 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle designed for environmental monitoring and research during African Lion 26 off the coast of Agadir, Morocco, May 7, 2026. The exercise challenged multinational naval forces to plan and execute operations across conventional warfare, maritime interdiction and unmanned underwater surveying, advancing the common operating procedures and interoperability essential to collective maritime security and regional stability.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nation and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen)