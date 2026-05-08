2026 Change of Responsibility

Area Support Group - Jordan, changes responsibility of its Senior Enlisted Leader, between Command Sergeant Major Eduardo Gutierrez Jr., and Command Sergeant Major Johnny G. Bryant, Friday, May 8th at Lions Field at Joint Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006360
|VIRIN:
|260508-O-CG969-4890
|Filename:
|DOD_111693002
|Length:
|00:20:56
|Location:
|JO
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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