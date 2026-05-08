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    2026 Change of Responsibility

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    JORDAN

    05.07.2026

    Video by Douglas Magill 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Area Support Group - Jordan, changes responsibility of its Senior Enlisted Leader, between Command Sergeant Major Eduardo Gutierrez Jr., and Command Sergeant Major Johnny G. Bryant, Friday, May 8th at Lions Field at Joint Training Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006360
    VIRIN: 260508-O-CG969-4890
    Filename: DOD_111693002
    Length: 00:20:56
    Location: JO

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Change of Responsibility, by Douglas Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Jordan
    Joint Training Center
    Espirit De Corps;
    ceremony
    Army

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