B-roll: US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006358" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Moroccan service members respond to an African Lion 26 simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive attack at the Grand Stade d'Agadir, Agadir, Morocco, May 5, 2026. The training sharpened the interoperability and response capacity needed to counter weapons of mass destruction threats. Morocco’s active role underscored its standing as a key partner in advancing collective security and building the regional readiness necessary to address shared threats.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S. African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen)