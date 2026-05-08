B-roll: US Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey shares remarks during inaugural African Lion 26 drone academics graduation

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during the inaugural African Lion 26 drone academics graduation ceremony at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco May 5, 2026. The inaugural AL26 drone academics brought together subject matter experts and students from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Ghana Armed Forces and U.S. forces to build foundational proficiency in unmanned aircraft system flight operations, reconnaissance and target identification.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Jeff VanWey)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006356
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-OE370-6877
|Filename:
|DOD_111692998
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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