U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Martinez discusses MEDEVAC live-hoist exercise and the importance of interoperability during an interview at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise (U.S. Army video by Cadet William D. Kennedy III).
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006354
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-PJ104-1935
|Filename:
|DOD_111692992
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Evacuation Exercise at Guardian Response 26, by Officer Candidate William Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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