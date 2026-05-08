Attendees of the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show interact with Marine Corps vehicles and weapon systems at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision, and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006353
|VIRIN:
|260509-M-SO558-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111692925
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Cherry Point Air Show Static Displays, by LCpl Michail Stankosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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