B-roll: Sky Soldiers participating in African Lion 26 counterattack lane validate emerging breach tactics with robotic systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006352" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to MoD Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), participate in the African Lion 26 counterattack lane at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 4, 2026. The command field exercise counterattack lane tested new combined arms breach tactics by synchronizing unmanned ground vehicles, remote systems and maneuver elements, demonstrating the integration of autonomous and conventional forces to create standoff, reduce risk and generate new tactical possibilities on the modern battlefield.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C’ Jay Spence)