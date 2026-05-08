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    B-roll: Sky Soldiers participating in African Lion 26 counterattack lane validate emerging breach tactics with robotic systems

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    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to MoD Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), participate in the African Lion 26 counterattack lane at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 4, 2026. The command field exercise counterattack lane tested new combined arms breach tactics by synchronizing unmanned ground vehicles, remote systems and maneuver elements, demonstrating the integration of autonomous and conventional forces to create standoff, reduce risk and generate new tactical possibilities on the modern battlefield.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C’ Jay Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006352
    VIRIN: 260504-A-HX851-3735
    Filename: DOD_111692924
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

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    This work, B-roll: Sky Soldiers participating in African Lion 26 counterattack lane validate emerging breach tactics with robotic systems, by SGT C Jay Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether

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