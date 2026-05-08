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    B-roll: US Army Vessel Charles P. Gross provides logistics support during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Vessel Charles P. Gross provides logistics support for African Lion 26 off the coast of Agadir, Morocco, May 1, 2026. The vessel delivered critical equipment and sustainment supplies to enable uninterrupted multinational training operations, reinforcing expeditionary logistics capabilities across the joint force.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Henderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006351
    VIRIN: 260501-A-OV499-1361
    Filename: DOD_111692907
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, B-roll: US Army Vessel Charles P. Gross provides logistics support during African Lion 26, by SSG Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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