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    B-roll: African Lion 26 combined arms live-fire exercise builds lethality, combat readiness

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), participate in an African Lion 26 combined arms live-fire exercise at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 30, 2026. The exercise challenged units to synchronize maneuver forces, indirect fires, and autonomous systems under realistic combat conditions, validating the tactics, techniques, and procedures essential to modern combined arms warfare. The live-fire environment built the lethality and cohesion required to deliver combat power across the conflict spectrum.    

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006346
    VIRIN: 260430-A-XO050-2026
    Filename: DOD_111692872
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-roll: African Lion 26 combined arms live-fire exercise builds lethality, combat readiness, by SSG Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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