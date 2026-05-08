B-roll: African Lion 26 combined arms live-fire exercise builds lethality, combat readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), participate in an African Lion 26 combined arms live-fire exercise at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 30, 2026. The exercise challenged units to synchronize maneuver forces, indirect fires, and autonomous systems under realistic combat conditions, validating the tactics, techniques, and procedures essential to modern combined arms warfare. The live-fire environment built the lethality and cohesion required to deliver combat power across the conflict spectrum.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro)