U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Guyton, a small, unmanned aircraft systems instructor with 7th Army Training Command Combined Arms Training Center, discusses the capabilities of the Bumblebee counter-drone system with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineering Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command during African Lion 26, Agadir, Morocco, April 27, 2026. The training highlighted the integration of advanced surveillance technology to improve tactical intelligence and operator proficiency during AL26 multinational training operations.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 07:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006345
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-BH424-4497
|Filename:
|DOD_111692870
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|TAN TAN, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: US Soldiers train with the Bumblebee counter-drone system during African Lion 26, by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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