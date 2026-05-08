B-roll: US Soldiers train with the Bumblebee counter-drone system during African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006345" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Guyton, a small, unmanned aircraft systems instructor with 7th Army Training Command Combined Arms Training Center, discusses the capabilities of the Bumblebee counter-drone system with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineering Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command during African Lion 26, Agadir, Morocco, April 27, 2026. The training highlighted the integration of advanced surveillance technology to improve tactical intelligence and operator proficiency during AL26 multinational training operations.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)