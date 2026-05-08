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    B-roll: US Soldiers train with the Bumblebee counter-drone system during African Lion 26

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    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    04.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Guyton, a small, unmanned aircraft systems instructor with 7th Army Training Command Combined Arms Training Center, discusses the capabilities of the Bumblebee counter-drone system with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineering Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command during African Lion 26, Agadir, Morocco, April 27, 2026. The training highlighted the integration of advanced surveillance technology to improve tactical intelligence and operator proficiency during AL26 multinational training operations.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006345
    VIRIN: 260427-A-BH424-4497
    Filename: DOD_111692870
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

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    This work, B-roll: US Soldiers train with the Bumblebee counter-drone system during African Lion 26, by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether

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