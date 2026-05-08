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    B-roll: African Lion 26 opening ceremony launches multinational exercise

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.26.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Multinational service members gather for African Lion 26 presentations during the opening ceremony at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 27, 2026. The opening ceremony launched AL26, Africa's premier multinational exercise for testing tomorrow's coalition force across the full spectrum of conflict. The exercise leverages Africa's unrivaled operational complexity to build combat-ready forces and increase operational independence, ensuring regional security through shared knowledge and a unified stand against common threats.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy video by Blue Tree Production)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006344
    VIRIN: 260427-D-A0963-6663
    Filename: DOD_111692869
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, B-roll: African Lion 26 opening ceremony launches multinational exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

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