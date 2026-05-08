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    B-roll: U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ramon Leonguerrero participates in a technology display during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ramon Leonguerrero, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses innovation initiatives at Southern Zone Headquarters in Agadir, Morocco, April 30, 2026. Leonguerrero is serving as Advanced Capabilities Directorate exercise lead, African Lion 26 innovation data room lead, and chief of fires and deep attack lane lead during AL26. The exercise served as a multidomain training and experimentation environment, where service members tested artificial intelligence-powered and autonomous platforms, remote systems and emerging technologies across attack, defense and mission command operations. The experimentation accelerated target detection, shortened decision timelines and delivered cost-effective warfighting solutions aligned with African partner priorities.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy video by Blue Tree Production)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006343
    VIRIN: 260430-D-A0963-3102
    Filename: DOD_111692868
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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