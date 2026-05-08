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    B-roll: 7th Army Training Command instructors teach multinational African Lion 26 drone academics

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Instructors assigned to the 7th Army Training Command instruct multinational students on drone flight operations during the inaugural African Lion 26 drone academics at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 3, 2026. The inaugural AL26 drone academics brought together subject matter experts and students from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Ghana Armed Forces and U.S. forces to build foundational proficiency in unmanned aircraft system flight operations, reconnaissance and target identification.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy video by Blue Tree Production)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006339
    VIRIN: 260503-D-A0963-3267
    Filename: DOD_111692858
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    StrongerTogether

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