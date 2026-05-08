Interview: US Army Sgt. Maj. Patrick Jeffrey discusses inaugural African Lion 26 drone academics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006330" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Patrick Jeffrey, senior enlisted advisor for training and exercises, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the benefits of the inaugural drone academic curriculum during African Lion 26, at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 3, 2026. The inaugural AL26 drone academics brought together subject matter experts and students from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Ghana Armed Forces and U.S. forces to build foundational proficiency in unmanned aircraft system flight operations, reconnaissance and target identification.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy video by Blue Tree Production)