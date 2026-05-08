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    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Airshow 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other various aircraft perform aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The Blue Angels celebrate 80 years of excellence by showcasing the professionalism and precision of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy through premier flight demonstrations. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006328
    VIRIN: 250509-M-LF727-1001
    Filename: DOD_111692704
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Airshow 2026, by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cherry Point Air Show
    BlueAngels
    community
    usmcfreedom250
    2026MCASCHPTAirShow
    FreedomandStrength250

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