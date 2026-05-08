Medical Evacuation Training at Guardian Response 26

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Ryan, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to the 101st Aviation Regiment, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kaylee Bour, a dental specialist with the 7409th Troop Medical Clinic, discusses their experiences and the importance of medical interoperability during an interview at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise (U.S. Army video by Cadet William D. Kennedy III).
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 19:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006326
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-PJ104-1934
|Filename:
|DOD_111692596
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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