Medical Evacuation Training at Guardian Response 26

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Aviation Regiment conduct a medical evacuation exercise during Guardian Response 2026 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army video by Cadet William D. Kennedy III)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006325
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-PJ104-1933
|Filename:
|DOD_111692595
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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