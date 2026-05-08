U.S. Marine Corps video created in Adobe Premiere Pro to showcase the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. This video was created on MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 4, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jasmin Az)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 18:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006323
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-QC505-1001
|PIN:
|MQC505
|Filename:
|DOD_111692561
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, This weekend on MCAS Cherry Point, by LCpl Jasmin Az, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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