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    This weekend on MCAS Cherry Point

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jasmin Az 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps video created in Adobe Premiere Pro to showcase the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. This video was created on MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 4, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jasmin Az)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 18:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006323
    VIRIN: 260507-M-QC505-1001
    PIN: MQC505
    Filename: DOD_111692561
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, This weekend on MCAS Cherry Point, by LCpl Jasmin Az, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #MAGTF
    #BlueAngels
    #Aviation
    #USMCFreedom250
    #2026MCASCherryPointAirShow

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