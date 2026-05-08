(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Zachary Potter 

    87th Training Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Multi-Role Bridging Company conduct search and rescue training while participating in Guardian Response 2026, on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Potter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006322
    VIRIN: 260506-A-GB556-9112
    Filename: DOD_111692539
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26, by SGT Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    50th MRBC
    Guardian Response
    Army Corps of Engineers
    guardian response 2026
    Guardian Response 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video