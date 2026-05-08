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    1st Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Exercise

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    POLAND

    05.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, Spc. Thomas Madrzak and Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct a live fire exercise during Saber Strike, part of exercise Sword 26 at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 6, 2026. Saber Strike takes place from April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland. They will execute rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises includes Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. The exercises turn investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems such as AI-enabled command and control and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006317
    VIRIN: 260507-A-RU006-1127
    Filename: DOD_111692495
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: PL

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    This work, 1st Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, SPC Thomas Madrzak and SGT Shaun Rajasekar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, Sword26, SaberStrike, 2dCavalryRegiment

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