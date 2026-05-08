(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    05.08.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Students from local schools learn about both U.S. military and Panamanian partner aircraft during an aircraft tour event at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, provided students the opportunity to learn about aviation, inspiring the next generation through educational engagement and aviation exposure while strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006315
    VIRIN: 260508-A-DL184-7537
    Filename: DOD_111692409
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    Future Generation
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video