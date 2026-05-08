U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

Students from local schools learn about both U.S. military and Panamanian partner aircraft during an aircraft tour event at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, provided students the opportunity to learn about aviation, inspiring the next generation through educational engagement and aviation exposure while strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006315
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-DL184-7537
|Filename:
|DOD_111692409
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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