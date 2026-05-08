U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006315" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from local schools learn about both U.S. military and Panamanian partner aircraft during an aircraft tour event at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, provided students the opportunity to learn about aviation, inspiring the next generation through educational engagement and aviation exposure while strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)