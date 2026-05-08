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    Centennial Alliance 2026 - Closing Ceremony Video

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    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of Vermont and Massachusetts participate in the closing ceremonies of Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Jericho Readiness Center, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. The task force aimed to improve base infrastructure, train military units, incorporate net-zero objectives, and promote cooperation and esprit de corps across U.S. Army National Guard Region 1. Vermont endeavors to set the standard for an exportable, regional training event for use across the USARNG’s Component 2. By design, the training event coincides with the 100th anniversary of EAFR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006314
    VIRIN: 260423-A-BA489-1665
    PIN: 260423
    Filename: DOD_111692408
    Length: 00:24:00
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

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    This work, Centennial Alliance 2026 - Closing Ceremony Video, by SFC Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    Vermont National Guard
    #CentennialAlliance26

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