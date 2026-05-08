Centennial Alliance 2026 - Closing Ceremony Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006314" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of Vermont and Massachusetts participate in the closing ceremonies of Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Jericho Readiness Center, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. The task force aimed to improve base infrastructure, train military units, incorporate net-zero objectives, and promote cooperation and esprit de corps across U.S. Army National Guard Region 1. Vermont endeavors to set the standard for an exportable, regional training event for use across the USARNG’s Component 2. By design, the training event coincides with the 100th anniversary of EAFR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)