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    Earned, not given. PT test ! Army Reserve Career Counselor of the Year

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    PT test in the books and board appearances complete For. Respect to everyone out here grinding for that top spot.!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 11:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006310
    VIRIN: 260319-A-OQ489-8024
    Filename: DOD_111692369
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    Video and captions
    ARCCD
    ARCG HHC
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

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