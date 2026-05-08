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    2nd Cavalry Regiment, U.K. Parachute Regiment conduct simulated battlefield operations during the force-on-force phase of Project Flytrap

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Platoon, Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in the force-on-force portion of Project Flytrap against British paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment in a series of simulated engagements designed to test counter-unmanned aerial system integration in a contested environment at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 9, 2026. Project Flytrap directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by evaluating scalable counter-drone solutions that can integrate into NATO's existing air defense networks. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006308
    VIRIN: 260509-A-ZT835-9147
    Filename: DOD_111692351
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PABRADE, LT

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    TAGS

    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    Sword26
    196Sharpshooters

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