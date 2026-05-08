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    M4 qualification in Sweden 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment

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    VäSTERHEJDE, GOTLANDS LäN, SWEDEN

    05.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air defense Artillery Regiment, go through an M4 qualification range during NATO exercise SWORD 26 May 9, 2026, in Gotland, Sweden. From April 27 to May 31, 2026 U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luis Jimenez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006307
    VIRIN: 260509-A-XI817-9635
    Filename: DOD_111692349
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: VäSTERHEJDE, GOTLANDS LäN, SE

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    This work, M4 qualification in Sweden 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, by SPC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, Sword26

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