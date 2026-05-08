M4 qualification in Sweden 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment

U.S. Army air defenders of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air defense Artillery Regiment, go through an M4 qualification range during NATO exercise SWORD 26 May 9, 2026, in Gotland, Sweden. From April 27 to May 31, 2026 U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006307
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-XI817-9635
|Filename:
|DOD_111692349
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|VäSTERHEJDE, GOTLANDS LäN, SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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