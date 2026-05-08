2nd Cavalry Regiment, U.K. Parachute Regiment conduct simulated battlefield operations during the force-on-force phase of Project Flytrap

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Platoon, Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in the force-on-force portion of Project Flytrap against British paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment in a series of simulated engagements designed to test counter-unmanned aerial system integration in a contested environment at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 9, 2026. Project Flytrap directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by evaluating scalable counter-drone solutions that can integrate into NATO's existing air defense networks. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 12:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006306
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-ZT835-6090
|Filename:
|DOD_111692343
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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