U.S. Army, U.K. force-on-force at Project Flytrap

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, execute force-on-force tactical training against the U.K. Parachute Regiment Paratroopers during Project Flytrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 6, 2026. Project Flytrap is a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements and doctrine. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steven Moseley)
Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Pixabay.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006304
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-WU363-7508
|Filename:
|DOD_111692313
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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