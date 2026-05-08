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    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct training and field operations

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, conduct training and field operations during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6-7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 01:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006303
    VIRIN: 260508-M-YL383-2002
    Filename: DOD_111692293
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct training and field operations, by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Information Warfare
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG
    KR26
    KaijuRain26

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