Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct training and field operations

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, conduct training and field operations during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6-7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 01:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006303
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-YL383-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111692293
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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