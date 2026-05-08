Balikatan 2026: 25th ID fires HIMARS during counter landing live-fire

Multinational partners execute a counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 4, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 04:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006298
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-MA645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111692222
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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