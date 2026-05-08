C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

U.S. Air Force Airmen perform cargo operations on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 02:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006297
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-CQ122-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111692221
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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