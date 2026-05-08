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    C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen perform cargo operations on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 02:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006297
    VIRIN: 260506-F-CQ122-7001
    Filename: DOD_111692221
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    This work, C-17 Globemaster III performs cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera (COMCAM)

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