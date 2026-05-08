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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S. Soldiers Build Battle Positions

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, build their battle positions during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, through April 30 to May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006294
    VIRIN: 260503-A-AQ215-7801
    Filename: DOD_111692188
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S. Soldiers Build Battle Positions, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan, Balikatan 2026, Tropic Lightning, FriendsPartnersAllies, 25th ID, BK26

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