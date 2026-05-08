Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S. Soldiers Build Battle Positions

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, build their battle positions during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, through April 30 to May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006294
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-AQ215-7801
|Filename:
|DOD_111692188
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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