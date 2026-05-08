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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT, Philippine Marines exchange life-saving skills

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy sailors assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a tactical combat casualty care class alongside Philippine Marines assigned to 10th Marine Brigade, during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes islands, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 02:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006292
    VIRIN: 260430-M-DT244-1001
    Filename: DOD_111692176
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT, Philippine Marines exchange life-saving skills, by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USMC News
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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