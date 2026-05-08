Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT, Philippine Marines exchange life-saving skills

U.S. Navy sailors assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a tactical combat casualty care class alongside Philippine Marines assigned to 10th Marine Brigade, during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes islands, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 02:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006292
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-DT244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111692176
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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