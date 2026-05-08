Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in a medical symposium with Batan first responders

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a medical symposium during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, May 4, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 00:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006291
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-DT244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111692158
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|BATANGAS, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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