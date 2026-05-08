Spc. Zrebiec R2BWC26 (social media reel)

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Zrebiec, an intelligence analyst with the 629th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, competes in the Region II Best Warrior Competition hosted by West Virginia National Guard, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 6, 2026. Finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia participate in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4-7, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Nation Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry).
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 23:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006289
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-RM409-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111692109
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.